WATCH: Magic's Black, Howard, da Silva on Fire to Start Summer League
The Orlando Magic have gotten off to a hot start against the Cleveland Cavaliers behind the play of Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva.
LAS VEGAS — It didn't take long for the Orlando Magic's trio of first-round picks to announce their arrival in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Tristan da Silva and Jett Howard each had eight points for Orlando in the opening quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at the Pavilion. Howard also had three assists, including one that came on a 3-pointer from da Silva.
The Magic's 2024 first-round pick also had a pair of assists.
Anthony Black flashed his all-around ability on offense, scoring six points and adding two assists. Jay Huff, a 7-foot-center, had eight points, including making a pair of thunderous dunks.
Orlando led Cleveland by as many as 20 points and was up 36-21 at the end of the first quarter.
