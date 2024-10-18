WATCH: Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr. Discusses Return to Lineup, Preseason Finale
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. makes his return to the team's lineup Friday night for the preseason finale vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.
Over the past couple weeks of training camp, the Magic big has been dealing with a left ankle sprain that limited his participation in practice and caused him to miss Orlando's second preseason game earlier this month.
After Orlando's shootaround in the AdventHealth Training Center before the contest versus the Sixers, Carter Jr. met the media to discuss how he's feeling, the team's preparedness for the final game of preseason and what he's looking to get out of the opportunity.
His full availability with the media is available below:
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-SIXERS INJURY REPORT: The latest on the injury status of both teams entering Friday night's preseason finale. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S PRESEASON FINALE STORYLINES: Here's what to look out for as the Sixers come to town for the Magic's preseason closer. CLICK HERE
- 'GOOD TO BE BACK': The Magic moved practice to the Kia Center on Thursday. Coach Jamahl Mosley said his players understood why. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE: As the season approaches, get familiar with the dates and times Orlando takes the floor this season. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.