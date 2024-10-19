WATCH: Jalen Suggs Throws Full-Court Pass to Beat Halftime Buzzer vs. 76ers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first love for Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs was football.
At the end of the Magic's preseason contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, he reverted back to his old roots.
Retrieving a made free throw out of the basket with just 0.6 seconds left on the clock, Suggs sprinted to the sideline and heaved a one-handed pass to Franz Wagner, who was streaking toward the other basket.
Like a quarterback dropping back and hitting his No. 1 wide receiver in stride, Wagner caught the pass and layed the ball in all at once, beating the halftime buzzer.
The Magic lead the 76ers 58-55 at the half. Suggs has eight points with three rebounds and four assists.
