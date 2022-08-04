NBA, WNBA Release Statement Following Brittney Griner Sentencing

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian judge after she was convicted of drug possession and smuggling.

Griner, a lauded star for the Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since February when she was found carrying vaporizer cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the country. She had been partaking in international endeavors with UMMC Ekaterinburg, with whom she had been affiliated since 2014.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans, and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them," Griner said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home."

United States President Joe Biden has released a statement through the White House in response to the ruling, calling upon the Russians to reopen negotiations to bring Griner and detained U.S. Marine Paul Whelan (who has been there since 2018) home.

"American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said. "It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver also released a joint statement regarding Griner's sentence.

"Today's verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Grinder remains wrongly detained. The WNBA and NBA's commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States."