Opinion: Orlando Magic Front Office Must Follow Through In Offseason
From frustrated fans to ESPN reports, Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman has been the subject of many criticisms.
After back-to-back offseasons and trade deadlines devoid of any activity, Weltman and the Magic brass seem ready to attack the market differently.
"We're ready to kind of turn the page on our rebuild and enter the next stage of our team and look through a more win-now lens," Weltman said recently.
While Orlando is limited in cap space, it is wealthy in draft capital.
"What we know is that the Magic have a ton of draft capital, including two first round picks this year, a right to swap one next year for a better slot, as well as the fifth-most second round picks over the next seven years," Josh Cohen of NBA.com wrote.
"Whether it’s with any of those draft picks or with current players on the roster, the Magic should have the opportunity to augment their offense via trading this summer," he added.
Under Weltman, the Magic have transformed from a struggling team in the East to what has resembled a young contender for years, with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs as the organization's core players.
However, in an offense-driven league, Orlando is falling well short of what is required to make a deep run in the postseason.
The Magic cannot rely on the three aforementioned players to elevate them into championship contention, especially with the injury woes they faced last season. With contracts to shed and draft capital to boast, it's time to see if Weltman can deliver.