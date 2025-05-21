The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Acquire Affordable, Veteran Shooter In New Trade Proposal

Don Strouble

Mar 29, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley (hc) on the sideline against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley (hc) on the sideline against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

After finishing 11th in the Western Conference and failing to make the Play-In Tournament, the Phoenix Suns' attempt at assembling a super team to chase titles has fallen flat. The organization may trade 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant this offseason, and the long-term futures of franchise cornerstone Devin Booker and Bradley Beal leave more questions than answers. With all of this in mind, Phoenix may face a rebuild sooner than later.

If the Suns begin shedding the roster, the Orlando Magic should enter negotiations. A new trade proposal brings Royce O'Neale to Orlando for some much-needed perimeter shooting.

Orlando Receives: Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Receives: Caleb Houstan, Jett Howard

With nine seasons and seven playoff appearances, the win-now Magic receive an experienced veteran in O'Neale. O'Neale averaged 9.1 points while logging a career-best season from the 3-point line at 40.6 percent. With a cap hit of just over $9 million, he is an affordable option for Orlando as it looks to avoid the second apron.

If and when the Suns begin rebuilding, general manager Brian Gregory gets a head start by adding Houstan and Howard. Houstan, 22, is going into year four after shooting a career-high 42.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from long-range last season. Howard, a former first-round pick, is only 21 years old and shows promise after two seasons in a limited role.

More Magic Coverage

Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect

Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.