Orlando Magic Acquire Affordable, Veteran Shooter In New Trade Proposal
After finishing 11th in the Western Conference and failing to make the Play-In Tournament, the Phoenix Suns' attempt at assembling a super team to chase titles has fallen flat. The organization may trade 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant this offseason, and the long-term futures of franchise cornerstone Devin Booker and Bradley Beal leave more questions than answers. With all of this in mind, Phoenix may face a rebuild sooner than later.
If the Suns begin shedding the roster, the Orlando Magic should enter negotiations. A new trade proposal brings Royce O'Neale to Orlando for some much-needed perimeter shooting.
Orlando Receives: Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Receives: Caleb Houstan, Jett Howard
With nine seasons and seven playoff appearances, the win-now Magic receive an experienced veteran in O'Neale. O'Neale averaged 9.1 points while logging a career-best season from the 3-point line at 40.6 percent. With a cap hit of just over $9 million, he is an affordable option for Orlando as it looks to avoid the second apron.
If and when the Suns begin rebuilding, general manager Brian Gregory gets a head start by adding Houstan and Howard. Houstan, 22, is going into year four after shooting a career-high 42.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from long-range last season. Howard, a former first-round pick, is only 21 years old and shows promise after two seasons in a limited role.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect
Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic