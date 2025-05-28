Orlando Magic Among Suitors To Land Star Forward Beside Paolo Banchero
As the Orlando Magic looks to improve its lackluster offensive unit, one underrated name has entered the conversation.
The Brooklyn Nets are rumored to possibly trade Cameron Johnson to acquire a second lottery pick, per New York Post's Brian Lewis. One FanSided article listed the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder as possible destinations for the veteran forward.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic are teams to watch in this scenario. Notably, the Thunder were linked to Johnson before the deadline, and the Magic desperately need shooting."
The Magic needs backcourt support, so it may not be the most beneficial to add another forward to its already-loaded frontcourt. However, Orlando should prioritize firepower above all else, which Johnson would provide as a perimeter threat. He is coming off a career season, averaging 18.8 points on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have anchored the Magic as 20-point scorers, but haven't been great outside shooters. Orlando ranked dead last in 3-point shooting last season and contained the worst offense among the playoff teams.
If the Magic hope to remain competitive in the East, being strong on one side of the ball isn't enough against contenders like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Their gentleman sweep in the first round illustrated their need for a third star option or more dynamic guards.
