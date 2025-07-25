Orlando Magic Score Another Major Win After Offseason Moves
Orlando Magic fans are probably itching for the season to start after all the offseason hype.
The Magic's blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane and the acquisition of Tyus Jones have addressed the backcourt holes, catapulting them as heavy playoff contenders. NBA.com was the latest to acknowledge the impact of Orlando's newest additions.
"It’s no secret that the Magic needed to add scoring this offseason. They swung for the fences and were able to bring over Bane from the Grizzlies. Bane has averaged at least 18.2 points and 2.4 3-pointers in each of the last four seasons. He has shot 41.0% from behind the arc for his career and should receive plenty of shot attempts for his new squad. Expect him to have an extremely high floor in fantasy."
Bane averaged 19.4 points on 48.4 percent shooting last season. He dipped in scoring, but will still be a significant upgrade at shooting guard offensively. Bane logged career highs in field goal shooting, rebounds (6.1), and steals (1.2), showing his ability to impact the team outside of his perimeter shooting.
In the point guard position, Jones is a veteran facilitator who can handle the ball and assist players like Bane, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero. His size slightly hinders his defensive impact, but the Magic's suffocating scoring defense will alleviate some of the pressure on the former Phoenix Sun.
