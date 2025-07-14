Orlando Magic Are Now Contenders Thanks To A Patient Offseason
The Orlando Magic have been viewed as one of the most patient teams in the NBA as they look to become a contender.
Now entering the 2025-26 campaign, the Magic are finally seen as a team that can contend after acquiring Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones to replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony.
Bleacher Report praised the Magic after making these deals.
"Orlando needed to make changes like these last summer, but it didn't add anyone of consequence after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Bane and Jones are much more substantial upgrades in areas of need. Now, after finishing 22nd or worse on offense in each of the last five seasons, the Magic finally have some scoring punch to pair with what should be a top-five defense."
Orlando was steadily improving every season throughout the rebuild until this past year after going from No. 5 to 7 in the Eastern Conference and dropping its win total from 48 to 41.
Injuries were a big reason behind the team's struggles over the last season as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner all missed a considerable amount of games for the team.
Now healthy and armed with better depth, the Magic finally have the opportunity to shake things up and make some noise in a wide open Eastern Conference.
