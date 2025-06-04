The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers Linked as Trade Partners by Insider

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers could make a trade this offseason.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs passes the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs passes the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are a team to watch on the trade market, but a big player will have to be included on the way out in the deal.

Cleveland.com reporter Chris Fedor believes the Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers could become trade partners this offseason, sending All-Star guard Darius Garland to Orlando for Jalen Suggs and Tristan da Silva.

"I think there’s a framework, and I say framework because salary stuff becomes very, very difficult for the Cavs," Fedor said. "So, you’re just talking about a general framework with an understanding that other pieces are probably going to have to be involved. 

"Maybe a third team is going to have to be involved. Matching salary becomes very, very difficult when you’re talking about the Cavs and the salary situation that they’re in. But I think there’s a framework of a deal between the Cavs and the Magic that would involve Darius Garland and Jalen Suggs."

The Cavs, who were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and Magic met in the playoffs in 2024, Both teams find themselves in postseason contention but not close enough to where they want to be.

The Magic need more offense, and the Cavs could use more defense next to Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, so a deal between Garland and Suggs could make sense for both parties involved.

Published
