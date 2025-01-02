Magic's Comeback Attempt Thwarted in Wire-to-Wire Loss to Pistons
It may be a new year, but the Orlando Magic followed a familiar pattern Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.
The Magic trailed by as many as 18 points but stormed back to make it a one-possession game multiple times midway through the fourth quarter.
While Orlando's past three victories have been comebacks of 15 or more points, this rally in the Motor City ran out of gas. The Pistons ultimately led from start to finish and beat the Magic105-96.
The loss dropped Orlando to 20-15. Detroit's 15th win surpassed the win total for last season.
Despite turning the ball over 23 times for 25 Orlando points, the Pistons shot 51.9 percent from the field, outscored the Magic 52-44 in the paint, including 17 second-chance points. Orlando was allowing an NBA-low 10.6 points per game on second-chance opportunities.
Jalen Suggs' 24 points led the Magic. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, in a return to the city that drafted him, scored 21, hitting his first eight shots. Suggs and KCP had five of the Magic's 18 steals. Wendell Carter Jr. posted a season-high 15 points and added eight rebounds.
Detroit was led by the backcourt duo of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, who combined for 41 points on 15-of-25 shooting. With the help of three other double-digit scorers — Jalen Duren (18 points, 11 rebounds), Tobias Harris (17) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (12) — the Pistons' offense put the Magic in a hole throughout the game's early segments.
Ivey left the game in the fourth quarter after an incidental collision with Cole Anthony. Both teams huddled around the Pistons guard, who initially screamed in pain and grabbed at his left leg. He was stretchered off the floor with towels covering the injured leg.
Up Next
The Magic on Friday face the Toronto Raptors to complete this two-game road trip. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.
Related Stories on the Orlando
- BITADZE'S CAREER YEAR FLYING UNDER THE RADAR: The Orlando Magic have found firm ground to stand on with Goga Bitadze's production from the center position. CLICK HERE
- 'YOUNG OG' da SILVA PROVIDING EVERYTHING MAGIC NEEDS: Rookie Tristan da Silva has evolved from fill-in replacement to invaluable piece in the Orlando Magic's rotations. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S SCHEDULE ONE OF NBA'S MOST FAVORABLE: As key pieces inch closer to a return, Orlando's regular season slate will offer them a bit of a break (on paper.) CLICK HERE
- PAOLO, NOW 'HEALED,' GETTING CLOSER TO RETURN: After his torn right oblique has now fully healed, the Magic star is hoping to return back to the court with Orlando soon. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.