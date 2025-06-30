Orlando Magic Could Sign Former Top 5 Pick in Free Agency
The Orlando Magic could benefit from adding a guard in free agency this summer after declining the team option on veteran Cory Joseph's contract.
There are a number of free agents entering the open market that could fit the Magic's backcourt.
A potential option for the Magic could be former top five pick and Dallas Mavericks point guard Dante Exum.
"Over the last two seasons, Exum shot 49.1 percent and 43.4 percent from three with the Dallas Mavericks," Bleacher Report's Mo Dakhil wrote.
"Pairing that with his defensive capabilities and ability to create for others makes him a promising candidate for a team to bring him in on a vet minimum contract if he can stay healthy."
Exum has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career, sinking his value from a former top prospect to a minimum contract dangling on the bottom of NBA rosters.
That being said, Exum has a lot of experience and value to add for a team looking to compete for a championship.
After two years overseas, Exum returned to the NBA with the Mavericks in 2023, helping them advance to the Finals in his first season.
While a wrist injury limited him to just 20 games in the 2024-25 campaign, he returned for the Play-In Tournament and is healthy and ready to go for the next team he plays for.
