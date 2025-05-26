Orlando Magic Could Sign Future Hall Of Famer In Free Agency
The Orlando Magic are looking for a point guard in free agency.
While they are probably looking for someone closer to their prime to be a third offensive option next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, they may have to settle for a veteran more likely in their price range.
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul is a free agent this offseason, and the Magic could benefit from a player like him to organize the offense.
The Magic were one of the worst offensive teams in the league this past season thanks to a lack of scorers in the system. If the Magic had a player who knew how to make others around him better, it could change things drastically for them.
Paul fits the bill, even if he just turned 40 years old. He is far from the player he once was, making All-Star teams with the Los Angeles Clippers.
That being said, he still managed to average 7.4 assists for the Spurs last season. The last time the Magic had a player average 7.4 assists came back in the 2012-13 season, when Jameer Nelson accomplished the feat.
Assists is often an underrated statistic, but the Magic would benefit from someone who loved sharing the ball. Paul is a player that can do just that.
