Orlando Magic Could Sign More 3-Point Shooting Help
The Orlando Magic were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league last season, prompting them to make some changes in the offseason.
That started with acquiring Desmond Bane in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, but the Magic shouldn't be done yet.
Bleacher Report analyst Mo Dakhil thinks Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. is a bargain on the free agent market.
"Trent has been a deadeye shooter for most of his career, especially over the last two seasons, shooting 41.6 percent last season and 39.8 percent the previous season. Teams are always looking for more shooting, and Trent came to Milwaukee at a bargain 2.6 million dollars," Dakhil wrote.
"There is a reason Trent is part of the bargain bin, however. He can be a liability on defense.
"Despite his defensive deficiencies, though, teams will jump at an opportunity to sign a proven shooter for near the veteran minimum."
While his defense is suspect, Trent could be exactly what the Magic are looking for. With Caleb Houstan hitting unrestricted free agency, the Magic are going to need to add a player that can specialize in sinking 3-pointers.
Trent may be one of the best in the league in that department on the free agent market this summer.
If Trent joined the Magic next season, Orlando could be one step closer to a championship.
