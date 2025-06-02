Orlando Magic Could Trade For $77 Million Dream Fit
The Orlando Magic should add an experienced shot-creator instead of relying on unproven draft prospects. One writer suggested Malik Monk could be a perfect fit, moving him from a struggling team to a championship contender.
Athletic insider Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon proposed a deal sending Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard and pick No. 16 to the Sacramento Kings for Monk on the Game Theory Podcast.
"I know that Malik's shooting has been a roller coaster," Vecenie said. "He still gets started out there. Over his last five years, he's hit 36% from three. He's a real shot creator. He's happy to be a sixth man like we've seen throughout his career. If you start Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and then you bring Monk off the bench, and he closes games for you. That's a role that works. This is my favorite deal that we've seen so far."
He averaged a career-high 17.2 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 32.5 percent from three. With about $60 million remaining on a three-year deal that includes a player option, Simon believes he could win Sixth Man of the Year in a consistent role.
"He has gravity," Simon stated. "I think he can be underrated at times as a secondary creator, ball handler, run and pick and roll and ball screen. He doesn't even disrupt the starting lineup. Continue to start Caldwell-Pope at his number, bring Monk off the bench. I just think he might win Sixth Man of the Year playing there in Orlando in that role. I think he would be awesome."