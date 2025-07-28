Orlando Magic Get Positive Grade After Offseason Additions
The Orlando Magic made it their mission this offseason to get better in the backcourt.
That initiative was completed by trading for Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane and signing veteran backup Tyus Jones away from the Phoenix Suns.
ESPN graded all 30 teams for their offseason moves and gave the Magic a "B" for their efforts.
"Dealing for Bane looks better for Orlando in the wake of the East opening up. The Magic have a realistic chance to claim home-court advantage in the first round for the first time since 2011. Orlando getting backup point guard Tyus Jones on a one-year, $7 million deal was also a nice add. The Magic will have far more backcourt cover after going 21-26 in the 47 games starter Jalen Suggs missed last season," ESPN wrote.
The Magic are still going to have Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner lead them in the frontcourt and that's where most of the offense will come from. However, there won't be as much of a need to solely rely on them for scoring.
Now that the Magic have other avenues in which they can generate offense, the team should be a lot better than its 41-41 mark from a year ago.
Orlando hopes that these moves can help them win a playoff series for the first time since 2010.
