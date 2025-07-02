Orlando Magic Grade Revealed After Signing Tyus Jones
The Orlando Magic have a new point guard in town after signing Phoenix Suns veteran Tyus Jones to a one-year deal worth $7 million.
Jones, 29, averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists in his one season with the Suns. He started in 58 of his 81 appearances for the team in the 2024-25 campaign. Now, Jones comes to the Magic where things will look a bit different as he comes off the bench for Jalen Suggs.
Bleacher Report graded the signing and gave the Magic an "A-" for the move.
"Tyus Jones' stint with the Phoenix Suns didn't really work out. In lineups that included Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, Phoenix just needed far more defense from that spot than Jones was able to provide," Bleacher Report wrote.
"But on a defensive stalwart like the Orlando Magic, Jones makes perfect sense.
"His low-mistake playmaking and willingness to shift off the ball and operate as a floor-spacer will take a lot of pressure off of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Magic, in turn, can cover for many of Jones' flaws on the defensive end."
The Magic hope Jones can be the true point guard Orlando has needed for a long time.
He can distribute the ball and create for Banchero, Wagner and new trade acquisition Desmond Bane, which should give the Magic a chance to improve in the Eastern Conference hierarchy.
