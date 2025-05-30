Orlando Magic Have Daunting Task For Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero
NBA insider Shams Charania declared this offseason could be "the most active" in league history, with names like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo floating around in trade rumors.
The Orlando Magic should be right in the middle of the activity. Another lackluster offensive season highlighted their need for firepower to compete with East juggernauts like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. One Bleacher Report article discussed their need to get a guard to complement forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
"Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner need more space in which to operate, and the offense at large is begging for a primary-type playmaker to alleviate the duo's on-ball workload. We've known this. The Magic have known this. It's time for them to act, aggressively and effectively. Getting the right guy won't come easy. Orlando will be right around the tax even if it declines team options on Gary Harris, Moritz Wagner and Cory Joseph. That's fine. Free agency doesn't have the answer anyway. The Magic have trade assets to burn and need to use them."
The Magic have been linked to star options like Trae Young and Jrue Holiday. They need a primary ball handler or score-first option in their backcourt, which leaves a plethora of options at their disposal. Jalen Suggs was having a breakout season before his knee injury, leaving some uncertainty for his future in Orlando. The team will likely ship him out for an offensive upgrade or try to pin a point guard beside him.
More Magic Coverage
Paolo Banchero Joins LeBron James, Kobe Bryant On Prestigious Lists
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade