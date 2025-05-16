Orlando Magic Have Found Willing Taker Of 'X-Factor' Role Next Season
Guard Anthony Black showed promising growth in his second season with the Orlando Magic. Black stepped up when they battled injuries. In recent interviews, he's embracing the role of becoming the X-factor in the next step of development.
"I wouldn’t say it's unfair," Black said. "That’s definitely a role I'm willing to take. It's definitely something I look forward to is helping this team win. So this summer is going to be all about figuring out how to do that. How they want me to do that. Try and maximize that. I feel like I know I can contribute a lot to the team next year. Some of the games that weren’t as common this year, you know, me changing the game, whatever it might be, making shots, scoring points, playing defense, I think I'm just looking to do that more consistently. So I definitely think it's possible."
Black, 21, saw improvement in all major categories this season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals.
Despite the progress, The 2023 No. 6 draft pick still sees room for improvement.
"It's obviously good and bad in every season," Black said. "There was growth in a lot of areas that I was trying to get better in. So I feel like I got to take the small wins. Obviously, it was fun just contributing to winning down the stretch of the back half of the season and in the postseason. It was just a fun year. Feel like I grew in a lot of areas, but I feel like it still a lot of lot of areas I need to grow in."
