Orlando Magic Linked To Low-Cost Sharpshooter
The Orlando Magic will likely have to go bargain-hunting in free agency.
The organization is about to see expenses increase dramatically as extensions for Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs begin over the summer. Moreover, Paolo Banchero is eligible for a rookie max extension worth more than $245 million.
With all this in mind, Orlando's front office is treading the line of the second apron, which leaves free-agent options limited for a team that has to address offensive deficiencies.
However, some free agents on the market could make a difference for the Magic at a friendly price, including shooting guard Malik Beasley.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently linked the Magic to the Detroit Pistons sharpshooter as a potential free-agent target.
"For pure shooting help, Orlando will likely want to target more budget-friendly options like Malik Beasley or Dennis Schröder," Knox wrote.
Last offseason, the Pistons acquired Beasley on a one-year, $6-million deal. He was a substantial addition to a Pistons team that experienced a strong turnaround under coach J.B. Bickerstaff (they improved by 30 wins).
The 11-year vet averaged 16.3 points while converting on 41.6 percent of a career-high 766 3-point attempts. Moreover, Beasley played in all 82 regular season games for the first time in his career.
By adding Beasley, the Magic can help address glaring shooting weaknesses while adding another durable veteran presence to a young core without breaking the bank.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Could Add Consistent 20-Point Scorer
Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Ready For A "Win-Now" Mindset
Pursuing Ja Morant May Not Be Worth Risk For Orlando Magic
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com
X: @DonDocuments407