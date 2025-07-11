Orlando Magic Overwhelmed With Hype After Latest Offseason Grade
The Orlando Magic have championship ambitions for the first time in over a decade.
The rise of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner has propelled the team's standards, allowing the team to strike in a wide-open Eastern Conference. This offseason, they made a blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane and acquired point guard Tyus Jones.
CBS Sports gave Orlando a B-plus for its recent moves, the third-highest grade out of the conference.
"Orlando simply hasn't employed a proper point guard in years. Tyus Jones fixes that," the article wrote. "They got Moe Wagner back on a deal that reflects his torn ACL. Jace Richardson is an ideal role player prospect for this sort of roster. The Magic have a real chance to make the Finals with a very young core, though don't be surprised if they trade one of their excess big men in the coming days to try to duck the luxury tax. Either way, it's a strong offseason."
The article justified the draft capital for Bane by highlighting how he fits the Magic's needs on both ends of the court.
"Bane was the only player in the NBA who checked every box and was realistically attainable. He'll get Orlando's offense up to around average without costing them their top-three defense," the article wrote.
Jones and Bane may not be league-altering acquisitions, but they addressed the backcourt holes for a team on the brink of contending.
Orlando needed a player who could contribute offensively while holding their own on defense. Bane not only fits those requirements, but also addresses their 3-point shooting woes as a career 41 percent shooter. Moreover, the Magic got a veteran guard who can facilitate, defend, and set up his star teammates.
