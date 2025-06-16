The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Predicted To Have Top Roster After BlockBuster Trade

Don Strouble

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder continue to battle for a chance to hoist their first Larry O'Brien trophy, the Orlando Magic made a significant move toward their first as well. Orlando on Sunday traded for Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane. The addition of Bane brings a bonafide scoring option to an anemic offense and elevates the roster into the upper echelon of the league heading into next season.

The blockbuster trade has John Hollinger of The Athletic viewing Orlando as a top-four roster in the East.

"Bane, who turns 27 this month, is also a much better timeline fit in Orlando than some of the other trade prospects out there," Hollinger wrote. "Plus, the fact that he's a guard doesn't mess with the Wagner-Banchero forward lineup."

"Orlando has to be looking at the Indiana Pacers and thinking, 'Why not us?'" Even the biggest skeptic of the price the Magic paid has to acknowledge that this roster, at worst, should be one of the four best in the East next season," Hollinger added.

The Magic's front office tapped into its savings of draft capital to acquire Bane, sacrificing four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap. Guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony were also lost in the deal, illustrating Orlando's willingness to pursue a significant roster upgrade.

More Magic Coverage

Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade

Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade

Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.