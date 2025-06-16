Orlando Magic Predicted To Have Top Roster After BlockBuster Trade
As the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder continue to battle for a chance to hoist their first Larry O'Brien trophy, the Orlando Magic made a significant move toward their first as well. Orlando on Sunday traded for Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane. The addition of Bane brings a bonafide scoring option to an anemic offense and elevates the roster into the upper echelon of the league heading into next season.
The blockbuster trade has John Hollinger of The Athletic viewing Orlando as a top-four roster in the East.
"Bane, who turns 27 this month, is also a much better timeline fit in Orlando than some of the other trade prospects out there," Hollinger wrote. "Plus, the fact that he's a guard doesn't mess with the Wagner-Banchero forward lineup."
"Orlando has to be looking at the Indiana Pacers and thinking, 'Why not us?'" Even the biggest skeptic of the price the Magic paid has to acknowledge that this roster, at worst, should be one of the four best in the East next season," Hollinger added.
The Magic's front office tapped into its savings of draft capital to acquire Bane, sacrificing four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap. Guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony were also lost in the deal, illustrating Orlando's willingness to pursue a significant roster upgrade.
