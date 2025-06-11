The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Predicted To Land Two-Way Wing With 57th Pick

Don Strouble

Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) grabs the rebound against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
As the NBA Draft approaches, it is unclear what the Orlando Magic will do with its first-round picks. Some predictions suggest the front office will trade for a roster upgrade. Even if Orlando chooses to do so, it still possesses draft capital in the second round to acquire prospects. In a recent mock draft by Bleacher Report, the Magic are selecting Georgetown forward Micah Peavy with the 57th pick.

"At 6'6" in socks, Micah Peavy has a real second-round case after shooting 40.0 percent from three and averaging 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals," it wrote. "This late, teams will look past his age for the combination of big-wing size, versatility and two-way playmaking."

Peavy, 23, joins a small group of older draft prospects. However, five years of experience at the collegiate level may bode well for the next level.

Last season Peavy catapulted to career numbers. He increased his scoring by nearly seven points, averaging 17.2 points. Moreover, his 3-point percentage increased by 9 percent.

By selecting Peavy at No.57, Orlando receives a player with 159 games played in college and a capable two-way contributor. Orlando has a lot to address on the offensive end, namely from the perimeter. Peavy has shown demonstrable improvement year after year, and adding him may prove to be a diamond in the rough.

Don Strouble
