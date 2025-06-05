Orlando Magic Predicted To Trade For Dominant Four-Time All-Star
With an elite defense, the Orlando Magic are close to taking the next step toward title contention. But offense holds them back. After two passive offseasons, the front office knows adding proven shot-making is the top priority,
And Trae Young is the best option on the board.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner developed into primary ball handlers, but the lack of a true playmaking point guard slows the pace and lets opposing defenses get set. Young led the league with 11.6 assists while averaging 24.2 points on 34 percent from beyond the arc. Bleacher Report recently proposed a mock trade directly addressing their needs.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Jett Howard and a top 10-protected 2027 first-round pick
Orlando Magic Receive: Trae Young
"Part of what makes the up-and-coming Orlando Magic so fascinating is the playmaking abilities of forwards Wagner and Banchero," the article wrote. "Creation for themselves and others from those spots (as opposed to a traditional point guard), at least in theory, should have made the offense less predictable. But dreadful three-point shooting doomed Orlando to a bottom-five offense in 2024-25. Though Wagner and Banchero could eventually develop into legitimate lead playmakers in time, they're not there yet. And Trae Young would absolutely supercharge the Magic attack. His Atlanta Hawks haven't had a below-average offense when he's on the floor since his rookie campaign."
