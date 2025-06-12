Orlando Magic Repeatedly Linked To NCAA Tournament Hero In NBA Draft
Several names are popping up more than once as potential prospects for the Orlando Magic in the upcoming draft. However, various mock drafts continue to link Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. to the franchise. Unsurprisingly, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie has Clayton Jr. staying in Central Florida and going to Orlando with the 25th pick.
"His shot-making is truly special. He can get to his shot from any footwork or any angle on the court, especially from distance," Vecenie wrote. "He's comfortable using a change-of-pace dribble to get to a stepback and can also attack and drive off that to score around the rim."
Clayton Jr. was dominant in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 22.3 points en route to the Gators' first title since 2007. With 139 games played in college, he has the experience needed.
From Iona to Florida to the NBA draft, Clayton Jr. has maintained a consistent mindset.
"I wouldn't say no difference in mentality, obviously work every day," Clayton Jr. said at the NBA Draft Combine. "Stay where you at, be present in the moment, and just keep on working."
"I think I've gotten different things that I've needed over the years that just mentally help me grow into a space where I'm comfortable at now," Clayton Jr. added. "I feel like I'm ready for anything."
