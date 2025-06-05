Orlando Magic's Biggest Draft Goal To Elevate Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner
It's redundant to keep relaying the same message about the Orlando Magic, but the fact is, they have a huge offseason concern to address: the offense.
It was among the worst in the league and the worst among playoff teams. Orlando ranked No. 28 in scoring offense and dead last in 3-point shooting. Due to this, they should be looking for anything to boost the offensive production.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes suggested the Magic grab a scorer and/or playmaker for their backcourt in the upcoming Draft.
"The Orlando Magic have to make upgrades to their offense, particularly in the backcourt," Hughes wrote. "After finishing 22nd in offensive efficiency and 25th in three-point percentage in 2023-24, the Magic added free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and rookie Tristan da Silva last offseason, but they managed to get even worse in both areas."
The frontcourt duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner has produced, but Orlando has received minimal contributions outside of them. Jalen Suggs was their highest-scoring guard, but he only played 35 games, illustrating his lengthy injury history. They have been heavily linked to Nique Clifford, a two-way option that can hit on the perimeter while still fitting the Magic's staple of anchoring on defense.
"Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs make up one of the league's better young cores, and the Magic project to defend at a high level in 2025-26," Hughes wrote. "But none of that will matter if they can't find some good passers and marksmen to open up the floor and get the offense above the league average at a minimum."
