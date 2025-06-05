Orlando Magic's New Jerseys Should Trigger Change On Court
The Orlando Magic are ushering in a "new generation" for the franchise after unveiling a rebrand for the upcoming season.
The Magic debuted their new jerseys and logo earlier this week, and the goal is to honor the past with a modern twist.
The Magic's best years came with the original look and logo as the team reached the NBA Finals in 1995, which was Orlando's sixth season in the league.
While the Magic will look different with their new uniforms, this is a great opportunity for the team to also bring in changes with the culture and play on the court.
It's been 15 years since the Magic won a playoff series, and the team simply isn't satisfied being mediocre anymore. The beginnings of their ascent out of playing poorly were seen with the selections of Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, all of whom were taken in the top 10 of the 2021 and 2022 drafts.
These players are now the core of the Magic and all of them will be on their second contracts by the 2026-27 season. It should be Orlando's prerogative to build a winner around this trio of talented players, and the team can use this new look to put the past behind them and enter an era of winning basketball.
