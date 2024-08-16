Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero on ESPN's First Take: 'We Feel Like We're Right There'
When the Orlando Magic spent a No. 1 overall draft pick on a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Duke in 2022, they were taking a chance – making an investment in the future of the franchise.
"Orlando took a chance on me when they drafted me, and I'm forever grateful for that," said Paolo Banchero, appearing live on ESPN's flagship "First Take" program live from Fanatics Fan Fest in New York City. "I'll always give them my respect and my love for that, because no one knew I was going to go number one. I didn't know I was going to go number one.
Just two seasons have passed since Banchero arrived in downtown Orlando. Yet, he's already proving to be a positive return on that same investment. He now shoulders the load as the face of a young franchise – responsibility he's tackling head on.
"They put the trust in me to take that chance and take me number one." Banchero continued, "and after that, I felt like it was my job to help them reach heights that hadn't been reached in a long time."
After making the playoffs in 2020, Orlando dropped to win totals of 21 and 22 in the two seasons before the monumental 2022 draft. Instantly, the Magic jumped 12 wins from year one to year two, but a youthful Orlando core of himself, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner experienced quite the "up-and-down struggle."
But year two saw another 13-win improvement. This time, it was enough to vault the Magic back into the playoff picture.
"Last year, we made the playoffs and made a huge jump," Banchero said. "So we're trying to do that again next year and keep taking it one level at a time, but we don't want to stop any time soon. We want to keep going and eventually win a championship."
Banchero understands there's a general progression the Magic must embark on to reach those heights. The first playoff experience was a mixed bag – an adjustment that he and his team would have to make for the first time in many of their careers. Among his biggest takeaways was the necessity to slow the game down, to let it come to him and find a groove.
Throughout a seven-game series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the then-second-year star averaged 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 45.6% shooting. Offensive struggles surrounded him as the Cavs' defense became suffocating, eventually taking the life out of the Magic's season. But it was clear – Banchero's impressive showing proved that he's got the top-level talent that it takes to succeed at the highest level in the Association.
"Those first two games of the series in Cleveland, I felt a little sped up, I turned the ball over a lot. " Banchero said. "But from game one and two to game three, I think that's when I made that jump, that adjustment. I started to really slow the game down, be really intentional with where I pick my spots on the floor to score and playmake.
"I also learned that you have to be in elite shape. Not only physically, but mentally, just to deal with the grueling seven-game series. It's fun going against the same team over and over, but it's also a huge challenge. I think that's something that I took and I'll definitely use for next year.
Some, however, question how far away a timeline of contention is plausible for the Magic. Many of their competitors either improved through offseason additions or avoided dropoffs at the top of the East.
But the Magic improved, too – signing veteran free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to help alleviate the shooting woes while maintaining a tenacious defensive identity. Plus the additional years of experience for a core that returns nearly every contributor from a season ago, that all gives Banchero the confidence to be comfortable disputing the conversation surrounding Orlando's standing in the Eastern Conference.
"Getting KCP is going to help us a lot," Banchero said. "That's a guy that's won two championships in the last five seasons. He's been around some of the greatest of all time. He's going to be able to come out and make a huge difference for us.
"We're a really young team. Getting that playoff experience, a top-5 seed last year, I think we've got a lot of momentum heading into next season. Everybody is going to get a year better, a year stronger, and just more developed. We should be good next year."
Just how good? Possibly enough, Banchero reasons, to be at the top of the eastern conference come mid-April.
"Man, we feel like we're right there," Banchero confidently proclaimed. "We're right there with (Boston, Philadelphia, New York and others). I remember last year, we started the year off as a top-3, top-2 seed and everybody thought it was a fluke. Everybody thought we were going to be a Play-In team and drop out of the top of the East, but we finished strong and got the fifth seed – and had a chance to really grab the two-seed at the end of the season.
"We were right there last year. We got better this year, I got better, all of us got better. We got some new pieces that's going to help a lot.
We're trying to make some noise. I think we should easily be a top-4, top-3 team and have a chance to win the East."
Watch Banchero's full appearance on First Take, live from Fanatics Fan Fest in NYC, below.
