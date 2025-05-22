Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Getting More National Exposure
Paolo Banchero is putting the Orlando Magic on the map.
Banchero appeared on the third hour of "The Today Show" on NBC Thursday morning, where he detailed what he was doing for the offseason.
"I'm feeling great. We came off our second playoff appearance in two years," Banchero said. "We went out in the first round again, so next year our goal will be to make it out of the first round again and advance, but it's been a great first three years in Orlando so far. So I just give thanks to my teammates and the organization."
Banchero will spend part of his offseason in his hometown of Seattle to host a own camp for rising youth basketball players.
He also spoke about his relationship with his mother, Rhonda, who played in the WNBA with the Sacramento Monarchs in 2000.
Banchero could also look to sign a contract extension with the Magic this offseason as he becomes a restricted free agent in 2026. He can sign a five-year supermax deal worth over $247 million.
Orlando has its primary superstar in Banchero, and the more he becomes a household name across the country, the more the Magic will be featured in the spotlight in the years to come.
MORE MAGIC COVERAGE
Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumor Reminiscent of Dwight Howard With Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Trade Idea Sends Draft Pick For $100 Million Point Guard
Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets Linked in NBA Draft Trade Idea