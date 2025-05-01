Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Hints At Contract Extension?
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is officially three years into his career after his team was eliminated by the Boston Celtics in five games in the first round of the playoffs.
Going into his fourth season in the league, Banchero is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Magic this offseason. Teammates Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs did the same a year ago.
Banchero spoke at the team's exit interviews, expressing a desire to play in Orlando for a long time.
"I mean, I love it here, man, I tell people all the time," Banchero said.
Banchero's contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, but he could negotiate a five-year deal this offseason to keep him in Orlando until 2031.
"My first two years I was living downtown, you know, didn't really leave downtown, just went back and forth from here to the gym," Banchero said. "I think in the last year or so, I've been able to really get myself settled in here and get more comfortable. And it's a place that I love spending time here. ... [I] look forward to hopefully spending a lot more years here."
