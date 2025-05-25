Orlando Magic Would Likely Have To Trade Up For Latest Linked Draft Pick
The Orlando Magic are a potential suitor for Duke guard Kon Knueppel, who could help improve the team's outside shooting.
The 6-foot-7, 219-pound Kon Knueppel,19, is viewed as a player in this year's NBA Draft with the ability to make an immediate impact due to his combination of three-point shooting and size at the guard position. In a top five ranking, ClutchPoints, picked the Magic as the fourth-best landing spot for Knueppel.
The article noted Orlando’s No. 16 pick places the team outside the projected range for Knueppel, an expected lottery pick. With a roster full of young talent, there is the possibility of trading up.
With the Magic ending the regular season last in three-point percentage and 29th in three-point makes per game (11.2), Knueppel could provide a needed outside boost.
“Knueppel would bring immediate relief in those areas,” the article shared. “As a knockdown shooter with positional size and unselfish instincts, he would thrive alongside the playmaking of Banchero and Wagner. His ability to read defenses, relocate on the perimeter, and punish defensive lapses could make him a perfect fit in Orlando’s half-court system.”
In his freshman year with the Blue Devils, Knueppel averaged 14.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while knocking down 84 of 207 threes on 40.6 percent shooting. After a strong season alongside No. 1 pick Cooper Flag, he was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman Team.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Land $20 Million Scoring Threat In New Trade Proposal
Why The Orlando Magic Should Be Envious of Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers Could Pursue Orlando Magic Defensive Anchor