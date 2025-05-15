Potential Blockbuster Trade For Orlando Magic To Land $197 Million All-Star Guard
After achieving 64 wins in a historically successful season, it ended in an underwhelming playoff run for the Cleveland Cavaliers. There is a possibility they decide to break up the core this season by parting with with is two-time All-Star Darius Garland.
The Orlando Magic could be a potential suitor for Garland. They need an offensive-minded point guard to take the scoring load off star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
In a recent mock trade, Clutch Points suggested a blockbuster deal sending Garland to the Magic in exchange for Jalen Suggs, Cory Joseph, Caleb Houston, 2025 first-round pick (via Nuggets), 2027 first-round pick.
This trade is an overpay on the Magic's end for a Garland, who has struggled with injury throughout his career and is a below-average defender. Garland can solve the shooting issues for Orlando.
"The Magic are the league's worst 3-point shooting team," the Clutch Points article wrote. "So they'd love to trade for a player who shot over 40% on 7.1 attempts from deep this past season. Garland has made two All-Star Games, and the Cavaliers have the assets to pull off a trade for a star."
Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists, shooting a career high 47.2 percent from the field, an improvement from Suggs, who's also battled with injury.
While Garland's playmaking and efficient shooting could address some needs offensively, Orlando should hesitate to quickly move on from the elite defensive presence of Suggs, who is under contract for the next five seasons.
