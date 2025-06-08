Upcoming Free Agent Mentions Orlando Magic As Possible Fit On Contender
Limited cap space leaves the Orlando Magic with the challenge of building a contender through the Draft, trades, and free agency. Along with recently being linked to guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, another free agent could also be on their radar.
Forward Jake LaRavia's team option was declined by the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Sacramento Kings. In a recent interview with Ben Pfeifer, NBA Draft expert LaRavia said his goal is to join a contender while being open to returning in free agency.
"If LaRavia doesn’t end up back in Sacramento," Pfeifer wrote. "He hopes to land on a young, up-and-coming team looking to contend for championships soon. Aside from Sacramento, LaRavia mentioned Orlando, Detroit, San Antonio and Denver as possible teams he would want to play for."
LaRavia excelled as a 3-point shooter last season, averaging 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while hitting 42.3 percent from deep. He expressed versatility on both ends of the floor as a strong suit.
"When it comes down to it, you need 3-point shooting, you need defense," LaRavia said. "Every team needs a player like that, a taller wing that can play both sides of the ball, that can defend, be gritty, that can make shots."
Likely to sign a minimum contract with a team agreeing to a deal, he is a low-risk forward searching for opportunity.
"I’m excited for whatever team I sign with to get to work with them," LaRavia stated. "I think I can really have a breakout season."
