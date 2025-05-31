Kevin Durant To Orlando Magic Speculation Begins After Viral Video Resurfaces
One social media video is trending, showing Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero shooting around with 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant.
Yes, the video is relatively old. But its resurfacing on Twitter could mean something for the Magic trade rumors.
Durant is expected to be traded by the Phoenix Suns this offseason after falling way short of their championship expectations over the past few years. Many teams are already inquiring about the veteran superstar, with young teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets among the favorites to land him.
Orlando is another possible suitor as a team desperately needing offensive firepower. The Magic need backcourt support, but it's hard to imagine anyone in Orlando would be mad at landing a two-time Finals MVP instead. A frontcourt of Durant, Wagner, and Banchero would frustrate opposing defenses, giving them scoring at all three levels.
Unfortunately though, the Magic may not boast the assets to acquire Durant without moving its top two players, and they are currently crunched in their cap space. In addition, the Magic pride themselves as a defensive unit, which they would likely have to sacrifice to acquire Durant. His Suns and Brooklyn Nets tenures were tainted by a lack of depth, which would likely be the case again if Orlando wanted to go all in to land him.
Still, videos like these will likely continue to surface as the offseason progresses, as fans continue to speculate about what their favorite teams will do to improve their units for next season.
