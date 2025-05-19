Western Conference Contender Could Pursue Orlando Magic's Goga Bitadze
Following a heartbreaking series loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets know they need to add stronger depth behind their core this offseason. A major need is a capable backup behind superstar Nikola Jokić. A potential option is Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze.
Bitadze, 25, saw an expanded role last season following the injury to Moritz Wagner. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he posted career-high averages across the board, 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.
With two years remaining on a contract worth roughly $8 million annually, the upside of his development is compelling.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley said a move for Bitadze would greatly benefit the Nuggets.
"If Denver found a credible backup like Bitadze," Buckley wrote. "It could reduce its demands on Jokić, who averaged a career-high 36.7 minutes this season, and perhaps have him fresher for its playoff run. Bitadze would be a more than serviceable innings-eater at the center spot. He doesn't always find consistent minutes in Orlando, but the ones he gets almost always impress."
Trade compensation could be limited on both ends as they look to avoid the second apron.
Orlando could potentially receive a veteran on an expiring contract, such as Dario Šarić, or unproven late first-round picks like Julian Strawther or Peyton Watson, along with a pick swap. These options allow them to still pursue a blockbuster trade while maintaining future flexibility.
