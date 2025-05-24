Why The Orlando Magic Should Be Envious of Indiana Pacers
The Orlando Magic want to be where the Indiana Pacers are right now.
The Pacers are up 2-0 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals after stealing both games at Madison Square Garden. Considering Orlando had the same record as Indiana a year ago, the two teams aren't far apart.
However, Indiana has two more conference finals trips than Orlando in the past two years. So what do the Magic need to do to get on the Pacers' level?
The biggest reason behind the Pacers' success is point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who sets up the offense better than most in the league. Indiana has a pair of stars in Haliburton and Pascal Siakam like Orlando with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. The difference is Haliburton's ability to set up teammates for success puts the Pacers in a different tier. Many have called him a point guard from the older generation because of the ability to create for teammates.
Orlando still needs a playmaking point guard who can complement Banchero and Wagner. If the Magic can find that player this offseason, it could very well end up in Indiana's position this time next year.
The Pacers play the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
