The Magic Insider

Why The Orlando Magic Should Be Envious of Indiana Pacers

The Orlando Magic aren't far off from where the Indiana Pacers are in the Eastern Conference.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard RayJ Dennis.
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard RayJ Dennis. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic want to be where the Indiana Pacers are right now.

The Pacers are up 2-0 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals after stealing both games at Madison Square Garden. Considering Orlando had the same record as Indiana a year ago, the two teams aren't far apart.

However, Indiana has two more conference finals trips than Orlando in the past two years. So what do the Magic need to do to get on the Pacers' level?

The biggest reason behind the Pacers' success is point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who sets up the offense better than most in the league. Indiana has a pair of stars in Haliburton and Pascal Siakam like Orlando with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. The difference is Haliburton's ability to set up teammates for success puts the Pacers in a different tier. Many have called him a point guard from the older generation because of the ability to create for teammates.

Orlando still needs a playmaking point guard who can complement Banchero and Wagner. If the Magic can find that player this offseason, it could very well end up in Indiana's position this time next year.

The Pacers play the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

MORE MAGIC COVERAGE

Orlando Magic Trade Idea Sends Draft Pick For $100 Million Point Guard

Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets Linked in NBA Draft Trade Idea

Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Getting More National Exposure

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.