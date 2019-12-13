Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Luka and Curry Lead Mavs Past Pistons in Mexico City 122-111

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last month, and have elevated to the top tier of the Western Conference Standings as a result.  

That hot streak, as well as Luka Doncic's MVP campaign, continued on Thursday night, as the Matador led the Mavericks to a 122-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons, completing arguably the best statistical performance in an NBA Mexico City game ever played. 

Doncic, who came into the game averaging 30 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on the season, was greeted by the Mexico City crowd with thunderous applause, as he welcomed them to the affair with a pregame greeting. 

On the court, with MVP chants abound, Luka did not disappoint his fans either, scoring 41 points to go along with rebounds and 11 assists, not only notching the highest-scoring performance by a player ever seen in Mexico City, but also the first triple-double in the annual game's history. 

Luka wasn't alone, however, as his new running mates, Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry also got in on the action. 

Curry, who for whatever reason thrives under the Mexico City lights, added 30 points off of the bench, hitting 11-of-15 from the field and 6-of-9 from three-point range. 

Porzingis meanwhile, who has still struggled to find his outside shot at times this season, found other ways to assert himself on the floor, using his strength and explosion to punish the Pistons above the rim to the tune of 20 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots. 

With the win, the Mavs (17-7) are now 9-2 away from the American Airlines Center, and as the technical road team in the matchup, have now equaled their total road wins in each the last two seasons. 

Dallas will be back on the court this Saturday night when they return home to face Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (18-6) at the American Airlines Center, beginning a five-game gauntlet in which they will face each of the top-five seeds in the Eastern Conference. 

The stretch, which begins with Miami on Saturday, is followed by consecutive matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers, before wrapping up with a road trip to Toronto to face the Raptors on December 22nd. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Shoe-In': Mavs Star Luka Doncic is Marketing Gold - And is About To Cash In With A Sneakers Deal

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic is Proving to Be "Marketing Gold,'' as Sports Illustrated Details Here. One Way He'll Cash In? With A Lucrative Shoe Deal

Mavs vs. Pistons in Mexico: Pippen Pokes at Luka While Doncic Stays Humble

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic Readies To Take The Stage Tonight as The Mavs Play The Pistons in Mexico; Meanwhile, Pippen Takes A Michael Jordan-Related Poke That Shows How He's Missing The Point

LOOK: 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis Joins Luka Doncic in Deep Ellum Mavs Wall Mural

Mike Fisher

A Dallas Artist First Captures Luka Doncic and Now Kristaps Porzingis In A Deep Ellum Reflection of DFW's Excitement Over Its Dallas Mavericks

SI's NBA 1st-Quarter Awards: Mavs' Luka Joins Giannis and Harden as Top 3 MVP Candidates

Mike Fisher

SI's "The Crossover'' examines: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo take home his second MVP award? The battle between the Greek Freak, James Harden and Luka Doncic is one for the ages. Here's the ballot and more NBA first-quarter awards.

Luka and the Refs: 'Sometimes I Get Out of Control,' Admits Mavs Star

Steven Kilpatrick

The Next Step In The Evolution of Luka Doncic? The Mavs Young Star Must Get On The Side Of The Refs And Quit 'Getting Out of Control'

'Never Satisfied': Mavs Guard Jalen Brunson on His Role - And His Goal

Steven Kilpatrick

“My Mindset Just Never Changes,'' Says Mavs Backup Guard Jalen Brunson, Who Has A Role - And A Goal

Mavs Assistant Darrell Armstrong To Be Inducted Into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

Mike Fisher

Hard-Working And Jovial Mavs Assistant Darrell Armstrong Will Soon Be Inducted Into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

The Siren's Call: Laying the Groundwork for an Epic Mavs vs. Kings Rivalry

T.J. Macias

The future is about to get bloody as we see the NBA putting down the groundwork for an epic Mavs vs. Kings rivalry

Monday Donuts: A "vs. Mavs All-Star" Helps the Kings Scrape by Dallas

Steven Kilpatrick

Despite a loss to the Kings on Sunday night, this has been a very successful week for the Dallas Mavericks.

No Blood, No Foul: Mavs Fall to Kings to End Five-Game Win Streak

Matthew Postins

While Luka Doncic earns an award from Sports Illustrated, the Kings win their fourth straight over the Mavericks