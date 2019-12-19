Luka Ankle Update and Celtics at Mavs Game Night Notes

DALLAS - Our understanding is that Luka Doncic's "moderate ankle sprain'' should be healed not long after Christmas. A report out of Slovenia supposedly quoting the Dallas Mavericks star's mom as saying Luka underwent “another scan” on his ankle and will be out much longer is concerning ... and, wrong.

Doncic sustained the right ankle sprain last Saturday early in what would become an OT loss against the Miami Heat. X-rays on Doncic’s ankle that night returned negative, and since then, coach Rick Carlisle has offered positive reports on Luka's progress.

As the Mavs prep to host Boston at 8:30 tonight, the positivity continues.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News was the first to chase down the specific inaccuracy of the report out of Luka's native Slovenia, tweeting, "Maybe something got lost or misunderstood in translation.''

Doncic, 20, has quickly emerged as one of the best and most high-profile athletes not only in the NBA but in the world. He is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from beyond the arc and 80.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Doncic, who has 16 double-doubles and eight triple-doubles on the season and is in the MVP conversation, has been the central figure in Dallas' surprising 18-8 start. The Mavs even won a shocker at Milwaukee on Monday with him back in DFW, and will attempt to do the same tonight against Boston.

Kristaps Porzingis will carry the load on offense tonight with his averages of 17.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his first season on the floor with Dallas. Well-rested Boston (17-7 and third in the East) throws talent and depth at opponents, from Mavs offseason target Kemba Walker (23 points, five assists and four rebounds) to budding stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to DFW native Marcus Smart, a defensive ace.

“We got to get ready for another tough game,'' Carlisle said. "Boston’s been waiting five days to play us. They played a real physical game last time (a Boston win a month ago), so it’s going to be another real challenging game.” .