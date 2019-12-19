Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Luka Ankle Update and Celtics at Mavs Game Night Notes

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Our understanding is that Luka Doncic's "moderate ankle sprain'' should be healed not long after Christmas. A report out of Slovenia supposedly quoting the Dallas Mavericks star's mom as saying Luka underwent “another scan” on his ankle and will be out much longer is concerning ... and, wrong.

Doncic sustained the right ankle sprain last Saturday early in what would become an OT loss against the Miami Heat. X-rays on Doncic’s ankle that night returned negative, and since then, coach Rick Carlisle has offered positive reports on Luka's progress.

As the Mavs prep to host Boston at 8:30 tonight, the positivity continues.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News was the first to chase down the specific inaccuracy of the report out of Luka's native Slovenia, tweeting, "Maybe something got lost or misunderstood in translation.''

Doncic, 20, has quickly emerged as one of the best and most high-profile athletes not only in the NBA but in the world. He is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from beyond the arc and 80.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Doncic, who has 16 double-doubles and eight triple-doubles on the season and is in the MVP conversation, has been the central figure in Dallas' surprising 18-8 start. The Mavs even won a shocker at Milwaukee on Monday with him back in DFW, and will attempt to do the same tonight against Boston.

Kristaps Porzingis will carry the load on offense tonight with his averages of 17.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his first season on the floor with Dallas. Well-rested Boston (17-7 and third in the East) throws talent and depth at opponents, from Mavs offseason target Kemba Walker (23 points, five assists and four rebounds) to budding stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to DFW native Marcus Smart, a defensive ace.

“We got to get ready for another tough game,'' Carlisle said. "Boston’s been waiting five days to play us. They played a real physical game last time (a Boston win a month ago), so it’s going to be another real challenging game.” .

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'The NBA is Crazy': The Dallas Mavs May Have Just 'Skipped A Step' Toward True Contention

Mike Fisher

An Unlikely Win At 'Unbeatable' Milwaukee (Without Luka Doncic) Means "The NBA is Crazy.'' But It Also Means The Dallas Mavs May Have Just 'Skipped A Step' Toward True Contention

Woj: Mavs Want to Trade for 'Big, Physical Presence' - But What's the Bait?

Steven Kilpatrick

An ESPN Woj Report Says The Dallas Mavs Want to Make An NBA Trade for 'Big, Physical Presence' - But What's the Bait?

Luka-Less Mavs a Make Statement With 120-116 Win Over Bucks

Matt Galatzan

Without the help of their superstar, the Dallas Mavericks made a major statement with a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Mavs Step Back Episode 50: MAVS GOOD

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Step Back Episode 50: MAVS GOOD

Dahlsim

The WiLd Mavericks! =============== These horses are running wild. After walking in and beating…

What Mavs Porzingis Says About 'Going Knicks Style' While Luka Is Hurt

Mike Fisher

Should Dallas Do Something Vastly Different With Its NBA-Leading Offense Now That Luka Doncic is Hurt? Here's What Mavs Porzingis Says About Him 'Going Knicks Style'

Mavs at Bucks: Can Seth Curry Be The 'Step-Up' Guy In Luka's Absence?

Steven Kilpatrick

We Preview Tonight's Mavs at Bucks Meeting While Wondering: With Luka Doncic Nursing His Ankle Injury, Can Seth Curry Be Coach Rick Carlisle's 'Step-Up' Guy?

Monday Donuts: Luka's Out, Milwaukee's Next and The 'Hit-Back" Mavs Must Learn to Hit First

Steven Kilpatrick

Luka Dončić is out with an injury during the Mavericks' toughest stretch so far, and the rest of the team has to figure out how to rise to the challenge - starting with tonight in Milwaukee

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Matthew Postins

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Mavs show grit without Doncic in loss to Heat

Matthew Postins

Mavs show grit without Doncic in loss to Heat