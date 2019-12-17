Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Luka-Less Mavs a Make Statement With 120-116 Win Over Bucks

Matt Galatzan

Without Luka Doncic at their disposal due to a sprained ankle, things looked grim for the Dallas Mavericks heading into their Monday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Without Luka Doncic at their disposal due to a sprained ankle, and with the Bucks looking unbeatable in the midst of an 18-game win streak, however, the Mavs rose to the occasion, shocking the Bucks 120-116 on their home floor, and handing Milwaukee their first home loss since October 26th. 

The scrappy Mavs group was led by Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis, each of whom made up for Doncic's absence in their own way, as they attempted to neutralize the effect of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the game with 48 points and 14 rebounds on 18-of-31 shooting. 

Porzinigis responded with 26 points and 12 rebounds of his own, including a pair of deep threes from more than a combined 60-feet out. 

Curry followed suit, finishing with 26 points off of the bench, hitting 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from three in the contest. 

Maxi Kleber also added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Dorian Finney-Smith scored 15, and Jalen Brunson and Delon Wright put in 13 points each. 

As a team, the Mavericks shot well above the Bucks' league-best opponent field goal average of 41.3-percent, hitting 46.6-percent from the field, 39-percent from three, and hitting 22-of-27 shots from the free-throw line. 

After the statement victory, the Mavs now move 18-8 on the season and 10-2 on the road, eclipsing their total for wins on the road in each of the last two seasons (nine) in the process. 

Dallas will return home to face the Boston Celtics (17-7) on Wednesday night, as they look to get revenge for their loss in Boston earlier in the season. After that, the Mavs will hit the road for a pair of tough games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, as their five-game Eastern Conference gauntlet comes to an end. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Mavs Porzingis Says About 'Going Knicks Style' While Luka Is Hurt

Mike Fisher

Should Dallas Do Something Vastly Different With Its NBA-Leading Offense Now That Luka Doncic is Hurt? Here's What Mavs Porzingis Says About Him 'Going Knicks Style'

Mavs at Bucks: Can Seth Curry Be The 'Step-Up' Guy In Luka's Absence?

Steven Kilpatrick

We Preview Tonight's Mavs at Bucks Meeting While Wondering: With Luka Doncic Nursing His Ankle Injury, Can Seth Curry Be Coach Rick Carlisle's 'Step-Up' Guy?

Monday Donuts: Luka's Out, Milwaukee's Next and The 'Hit-Back" Mavs Must Learn to Hit First

Steven Kilpatrick

Luka Dončić is out with an injury during the Mavericks' toughest stretch so far, and the rest of the team has to figure out how to rise to the challenge - starting with tonight in Milwaukee

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Matthew Postins

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Mavs show grit without Doncic in loss to Heat

Matthew Postins

Mavs show grit without Doncic in loss to Heat

Luka Doncic Will Miss at Least Milwaukee Trip With Ankle Injury

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss the Mavericks upcoming trip to Milwaukee with an ankle injury, with the exact timetable for his return unknown.

The Mavs currently have the best offense in NBA history, despite Kristaps Porzingis not playing anywhere near the offensive level he could be in the first quarter of the season. Against the Pistons in Mexico City, he showed us glimpses of what's to come — maybe as soon as tonight against the Miami Heat.

Dalton Trigg

The Mavs currently have the best offense in NBA history, despite Kristaps Porzingis not playing anywhere near the offensive level he could be in the first quarter of the season. Against the Pistons in Mexico City, he showed us glimpses of what's to come — maybe as soon as tonight against the Miami Heat.

Mexico's Mavs: 'Lightning Bolt' Luka Doncic Strikes South of the Border

Mike Fisher

The Spanish-Speaking Dallas Mavericks - Led By Luka Doncic - Win In Mexico City And Become A South-of-the-Border Favorite

'Microwaved': Luka and Curry Lead Mavs Past Pistons in Mexico City 122-111

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another successful trip to Mexico City in their 122-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

'Shoe-In': Mavs Star Luka Doncic is Marketing Gold - And is About To Cash In With A Sneakers Deal

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic is Proving to Be "Marketing Gold,'' as Sports Illustrated Details Here. One Way He'll Cash In? With A Lucrative Shoe Deal