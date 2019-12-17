Luka-Less Mavs a Make Statement With 120-116 Win Over Bucks

Without Luka Doncic at their disposal due to a sprained ankle, things looked grim for the Dallas Mavericks heading into their Monday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Without Luka Doncic at their disposal due to a sprained ankle, and with the Bucks looking unbeatable in the midst of an 18-game win streak, however, the Mavs rose to the occasion, shocking the Bucks 120-116 on their home floor, and handing Milwaukee their first home loss since October 26th.

The scrappy Mavs group was led by Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis, each of whom made up for Doncic's absence in their own way, as they attempted to neutralize the effect of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the game with 48 points and 14 rebounds on 18-of-31 shooting.

Porzinigis responded with 26 points and 12 rebounds of his own, including a pair of deep threes from more than a combined 60-feet out.

Curry followed suit, finishing with 26 points off of the bench, hitting 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from three in the contest.

Maxi Kleber also added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Dorian Finney-Smith scored 15, and Jalen Brunson and Delon Wright put in 13 points each.

As a team, the Mavericks shot well above the Bucks' league-best opponent field goal average of 41.3-percent, hitting 46.6-percent from the field, 39-percent from three, and hitting 22-of-27 shots from the free-throw line.

After the statement victory, the Mavs now move 18-8 on the season and 10-2 on the road, eclipsing their total for wins on the road in each of the last two seasons (nine) in the process.

Dallas will return home to face the Boston Celtics (17-7) on Wednesday night, as they look to get revenge for their loss in Boston earlier in the season. After that, the Mavs will hit the road for a pair of tough games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, as their five-game Eastern Conference gauntlet comes to an end.