Mavs at Bucks: Can Seth Curry Be The 'Step-Up' Guy In Luka's Absence?

There are a lot of nights that I wonder why the Dallas Mavericks signed Seth Curry - and no, not because he’s doing anything wrong, but rather because he can’t seem to earn the trust of the team that signed him. ... Though maybe that changes tonight in Milwaukee.

Let’s be clear about this: Seth Curry wasn’t part of a trade dump, he wasn’t a holdover from years of losing, and he wasn’t "just'' a low-cost reclamation project.

He was brought here for a reason. Are he and the Mavs fulfilling that reason? Will the injury absence of Luka Doncic for tonight and beyond (hopefully not too far beyond Christmas) allow more chances for him to do so?

“These (injuries) happen, and when they happen, it’s next-guy-up,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “We’ve got to adjust our strategy a little bit offensively ...''

Seth was a solid option on a Portland team that made the Western Conference Finals last year. He did a better job of slowing down his dynamic older brother than most men ever have, even if that wasn’t enough to swing games. The Mavericks brought him in because he was shooting a blistering 45 percent from three-point range, and they’re paying him about $8 million a year over the next four years to bring offense and a sort of "classy tenacity'' to the team.

So to me, it’s a little weird that he’s only recently pushed his minutes per game near 22.

Even in a down year, he’s hitting 40 percent of his threes (and climbing) and he’s one of the most reliable free-throw shooters in the NBA (over 91 percent). He turns the ball over less than once per game - and yes, that number might go up a little if he saw more minutes - but so far that hasn’t been the case. He’s seen his minutes go up slowly as the season progresses, and his assist-to-turnover ratio has actually improved as he sees more floor time.

Earlier this month, he spoke in a way that demonstrates his team-first comfort level.

“I think we’ve got a little bit more focus on the road,” Curry said. “Obviously we’ve got a lot of talent on this team, a lot of guys who can do a lot of different stuff. We’ve got what it takes to win, but when we go on the road we have that little bit more mental focus.''

His work against Detroit in Mexico City represents all of that - the best of Seth. He hit 11-of-15 shots, scored 30 points, and he added seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.

"Seth Curry off the bench was a microwave,'' Rick said of that South-of-the-Border win over Detroit. "That means when you dial it and push the button, it gets hot real fast.”

Curry is also really good at winning hustle plays (something his less decisive teammates struggle with).

It’s hard to tell if his inconsistency is a product of his unpredictable playing time or the reason for it, but I would’ve definitely rather seen him at least touch the ball on some of those Jalen Brunson do-it-yourself turnovers against the Heat in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Carlisle has some fine choices here starting with tonight's 7 p.m. CT Bucks game. Milwaukee has the defending MVP and a real shot at a title. The Bucks will likely roll with DiVincenzo, old pal Wes Matthews, Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Dallas? Brunson will surely be part of the formula in Luka's stead. Maybe he'll start alongside Hardaway, Porzingis, Powell and Finney-Smith.

But in addition to Brunson, Delon Wright is back, too. And what about JJ Barea?

“There’s going to be opportunities, a lot of touches for a lot of people,'' JJB said, "so you’ve just got to be ready.''

I'm interested to see if tonight, and during this week of Eastern foes, if the Mavs view Seth Curry as "ready.''