Mavs at Warriors Preview: When Luka Doncic Redefines 'Momentum'

The Golden State Warriors have a little bit of momentum. The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of it. Tonight, "Big 'Mo'' is going to have to choose a side.

Luka Doncic is back in action for a 20-10 Mavs team that is obviously buoyed by his return after missing four games with an ankle injury; on Thursday he was good for 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 102-98 home win over the Spurs, who were left with the impression that Luka is "Magic Johnson-like.''

"I'm not going to lie,'' said Luka, who played 33 minutes in that game. "I was pretty tired going to the end of the game. It's difficult when you're out like four or five games. You've got to catch up, and it's going to get better."

That's promising for a Mavs club that has won 14 of the last 19 games, and is 11-3 on the road, all of that adding up to a No. 5 position in the West. Doncic - averaging 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists, with eight triple-doubles - is central to all of that, as the Warriors well know. One of his triple-doubles was delivered on Nov. 20 in Dallas when he was good for 35 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 142-94 crushing of the Warriors.

Will tonight be different? Golden State's championship pedigree is largely either departed or injured, but they have won four straight games, with a starting lineup expected to feature guards D'Angelo Russell and Damion Lee, with Draymond Green, Willie Cauley-Stein and Glenn Robinson III upfront.

"We have a little momentum and our guys are feeling it," Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

But this "momentum'' is relative. The Warriors are just 9-24, in last place in the West. They'll be playing on the second night of a back-to-back and they'll be playing a Dallas that once upon a time lost 19 of 21 to Golden State before starting its present two-game winning streak.

And most of all, they'll be opposing a Mavs club that is "a historically good offensive team'' led by a healthy Luka Doncic.

Rick Rants: Mavs Carlisle Defends 'Historically Great' Porzingis Against Barkley Criticism: 'Pretty F'ing Cool'

Mike Fisher

Charles Barkley and the TNT TV Crew is Demanding that Kristaps Porzingis Do Things Differently, But Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Defends Porzingis Against Barkley Criticism: 'Pretty F'ing Cool'

Mavs Luka Doncic Sends Well Wishes to Injured Hawks 'Classmate' Trae Young

Mike Fisher

Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Goes Down To An Injury - And Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Knows The Feeling

Spurs Popovich says Mavs Luka Doncic is 'Magic Johnson-like'

Mike Fisher

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Was Reluctant to Say It Following the Mavs Win On Thursday, But He Said it, Anyway, Comparing the Dallas Mavs' Brilliant Youngster Luka Doncic to Magic Johnson

Betting on Bob Voulgaris: The Mavs 'Analytical Advantage' That isn't Being Talked About Enough

Dalton Trigg

Betting on Bob Voulgaris: The Mavs 'Analytical Advantage' That isn't Being Talked About Enough

Mavs Strong In Luka's Return, Beat Spurs 102-98

Matt Galatzan

With Luka Doncic back in the lineup, the Dallas Mavericks got back in the win column with a 102-98 win over San Antonio

Spurs at Mavs Preview: 'Luka Watch' and A Double-Offensive Explosion Awaits

Mike Fisher

It's 'Luka Watch' Tonight as the Spurs are at the Mavs Preview, And we await A Double-Offensive Explosion ... and the hoped-for Return of Doncic

Luka Doncic ‘Feels Good’ After Full Mavs Practice, Eyes Thursday Return Vs. Spurs

Mike Fisher

‘I Feel Good,’ Says Luka Doncic After Testing his Ankle on Tuesday in a Full-Speed Dallas Mavericks Practice

LOOK: Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki Moves Into A Luxurious New Home

Mike Fisher

It's A Merry Christmas in the Dirk Nowitzki Household As He's Purchased A New Mansion That's Just Begging For A Dallas Mavericks Housewarming Party

Mavs Greats Michael Finley, Shawn Marion are Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Mike Fisher

A Pair of Mavs Greats From Two Different But Recent Eras - Michael Finley and Shawn Marion - Are Part of a Dazzling Class of 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Mavs Holiday Donuts: 'Bah Humbug' to a Coal-Filled 4th Quarter in Toronto

Steven Kilpatrick

The Dallas Mavericks head into the holiday with a stinker in the snow, but things still look bright for Dallas' NBA New Year.