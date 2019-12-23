Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs Blow Franchise-Worst 30-Point Lead in Toronto, Fall to Raptors, 110-107

Dalton Trigg

Coming off a resounding feel-good win over the Philadelphia 76ers on the road Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks looked to be well on their way to another one against the Toronto Raptors, as they shook off a sluggish 0-of-11 start from the field and built a 30-point lead in the third quarter.

But then, all of a sudden, disaster struck, as Kyle Lowry and the Raptors caught fire and miraculously came all the way back to win the game, 110-107. Toronto out-scored the Mavs 47-21 in the fourth quarter, due in large part to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse employing a full-court press defense that the Mavs just couldn't figure out. It was the biggest comeback win in Raptors franchise history and also the biggest blown lead in Mavs franchise history. 

Despite how well the Raptors played down the stretch, the Mavs still had an opportunity to steal the win late. Kristaps Porzingis' clutch free throws put the Mavs up 107-106 with 32 seconds left, but the Raptors regained the lead seven seconds later on a Chris Boucher dunk. Down 108-107 with 18 seconds left, the Mavs had the ball with a chance to take the lead, but the rim was unkind to Jalen Brunson's open mid-range jumper, and that was that.

All five Mavs starters had double-digit scoring nights, with Porzingis and Brunson leading the way. Porzingis put up 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes. Brunson scored 21 points to go with his nine assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes. Toronto native Dwight Powell pitched in with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, despite shooting just 6-of-19 from the field and 2-of-9 from deep.

The Mavs, now 19-10 on the season, will have a long time to sit and think about this one while they await a home matchup with the San Antonio Spurs the day after Christmas. Although Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle wouldn't say if Luka Doncic would be back for that game or not, he certainly left open that possibility.

"The group of games after Christmas is definitely in play," said Carlisle before the game. "But nothing has been determined yet."

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road Hogs: Mavs at Raptors Preview as Eastern Conference Gauntlet Continues Its Threatening Ways

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Mavs Are Approaching Christmas With a Visit to The Great North. It's a Raptors Matinee As The Eastern Conference Gauntlet Continues Its Threatening Ways

Mavs Weekend Donuts: Who Needs Luka-Less 'Scar Tissue' When Dallas Can Get Wins Instead?

Mike Fisher

The Theory Around Here: The Dallas Mavericks Would Take A Dip In The Standings Without Luka Doncic, and Therefore Develop Some Needed 'Scar Tissue.' Instead? They've Just 'Developed.

Mavs Take Care of Business in Philly, Down 76ers 117-98

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks earned another huge road win on Friday night, taking down the Philadelphia 76ers 117-98 at the Wells Fargo Center

Bill Simmons' NBA Trade Idea - Covington to Dallas? -Could Be 'Just Right' for Mavs

Dalton Trigg

'Trade Speculation Season' is officially upon us this NBA holiday season, and Bill Simmons just raised our eyebrows with a jolly trade idea involving the Mavs.

WATCH: 'My Name Is Luka' Song Parodies And Celebrates Mavs Star Doncic

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Straight Outta Slovenia, A New 'My Name Is Luka' Song Parodies And Celebrates Dallas Mavs Star Luka Doncic

'The NBA is Crazy': The Dallas Mavs May Have Just 'Skipped A Step' Toward True Contention

Mike Fisher

An Unlikely Win At 'Unbeatable' Milwaukee (Without Luka Doncic) Means "The NBA is Crazy.'' But It Also Means The Dallas Mavs May Have Just 'Skipped A Step' Toward True Contention

Woj: Mavs Want to Trade for 'Big, Physical Presence' - But What's the Bait?

Steven Kilpatrick

An ESPN Woj Report Says The Dallas Mavs Want to Make An NBA Trade for 'Big, Physical Presence' - But What's the Bait?

Mavs Go Cold in 109-103 Loss to Celtics

Matt Galatzan

The best offense in the NBA had an off night on Wednesday, as the Mavericks shooters went cold in their 109-103 loss to the Boston Celtics.

WATCH: Luka Doncic Ankle Update and Celtics at Mavs Game Night Notes

Mike Fisher

What's The Latest on Luka Doncic's Ankle? What's Cooking Tonight Here at The AAC for Celtics at Mavs? Game Night Notes

Luka-Less Mavs a Make Statement With 120-116 Win Over Bucks

Matt Galatzan

Without the help of their superstar, the Dallas Mavericks made a major statement with a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.