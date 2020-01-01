Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs End 2019 with Disappointing 106-101 Loss to Thunder

Dalton Trigg

As good as the Dallas Mavericks have been for the majority of this season, there seems to be at least one glaring issue that has to concern them heading into the new year -- holding onto leads late in fourth quarters.

Yes, the Mavs probably aren't feeling the 'Happy New Year' vibes after they saw their 99-92 lead with 2:57 remaining against the Oklahoma City Thunder turn into a disappointing 106-101 loss. The Thunder's 14-2 closeout of the Mavs was lead by Chris Paul, who scored nine points in that stretch alone and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Kristaps Porzingis, despite initially being listed in the starting lineup for tonight, was a late scratch due to right knee soreness. In Porzingis' absence, along with Tim Hardaway Jr. being out with a hamstring injury, Luka Doncic had to shoulder a lot more of the offensive load as he finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Although those numbers look impressive, Doncic only shot 12-29 from the field in this one and 3-16 from deep. As a team, the Mavs shot just 15-51 from behind the arc, and two of those misses were nearly wide-open looks that could have tied the game at 104 in the final seconds.

Maxi Kleber and Dwight Power were the only other Mavs who scored in double figures. Kleber finished with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Powell scored 11 points on 3-5 shooting from the field and 5-6 from the free-throw line. With Hardaway Jr. out, Seth Curry has picked a really bad time to hit a cold streak with his shooting. Curry is just 6-24 from the field in the last two games and 4-13 from deep.

This game marked the fifth time in nine games where the Mavs either completely given up their fourth quarter lead or let it get much too close for comfort. Doncic missed four games during that stretch, but as we saw tonight, it can still happen when he's playing. Whatever the reasons for it are, it's up to head coach Rick Carlisle and Doncic to figure it out as the team heads into 2020 with a 21-12 record.

As the Mavs get closer to the trade deadline, it would make sense if they attempted to bolster their depth by adding another piece like Bogdan Bogdanovic or Robert Covington. There doesn't seem to be any rush at the moment, but if the Mavs were to hit a losing streak here at the beginning of the year, we could see some movement sooner rather than later.

The Mavs will now head back to Dallas to start off the new year with a six-game home stand that will start on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carlisle on Mavs at OKC and More: 'We're A Young Team Trying To Do Exceptional Things'

Mike Fisher

Some Coaches Wisely Tamp Down Expectations About Their Teams. Rick Carlisle? As Dallas Plays at OKC on New Year's Eve, He's Just Being Honest When Using the Word 'Exceptional'

Mavs lose Hardaway, Doncic takes fall in loss to Lakers

Matthew Postins

Luka Doncic scores 19 while Tim Hardaway Jr. left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury

'Amazing' Mavs Explode in Second Half, Blow out Warriors 141-121

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks got their three-game road trip off to a good start on Saturday night, dominating the Warriors 141-121 in San Francisco.

Mavs at Warriors Preview: When Luka Doncic Redefines 'Momentum'

Mike Fisher

It's The Mavs at Warriors Tonight, As Golden State Claims To Have 'Momentum' With Luka Doncic Poised To Steal It Away

Rick Rants: Mavs Carlisle Defends 'Historically Great' Porzingis Against Barkley Criticism: 'Pretty F'ing Cool'

Mike Fisher

Charles Barkley and the TNT TV Crew is Demanding that Kristaps Porzingis Do Things Differently, But Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Defends Porzingis Against Barkley Criticism: 'Pretty F'ing Cool'

Mavs Luka Doncic Sends Well Wishes to Injured Hawks 'Classmate' Trae Young

Mike Fisher

Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Goes Down To An Injury - And Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Knows The Feeling

Spurs Popovich says Mavs Luka Doncic is 'Magic Johnson-like'

Mike Fisher

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Was Reluctant to Say It Following the Mavs Win On Thursday, But He Said it, Anyway, Comparing the Dallas Mavs' Brilliant Youngster Luka Doncic to Magic Johnson

Betting on Bob Voulgaris: The Mavs 'Analytical Advantage' That isn't Being Talked About Enough

Dalton Trigg

Betting on Bob Voulgaris: The Mavs 'Analytical Advantage' That isn't Being Talked About Enough

Mavs Strong In Luka's Return, Beat Spurs 102-98

Matt Galatzan

With Luka Doncic back in the lineup, the Dallas Mavericks got back in the win column with a 102-98 win over San Antonio

Spurs at Mavs Preview: 'Luka Watch' and A Double-Offensive Explosion Awaits

Mike Fisher

It's 'Luka Watch' Tonight as the Spurs are at the Mavs Preview, And we await A Double-Offensive Explosion ... and the hoped-for Return of Doncic