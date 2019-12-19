Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs Go Cold in 109-103 Loss to Celtics

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - When your offense is on an all-time record pace, it is bound to regress to the mean at some point. 

Players get tired or injured, shots stop dropping, and things just stop going your way. 

That is exactly what happened to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, as their league-best offensive attack hit a cold streak in their 109-103 loss to the Celtics at the American Airlines Center. 

"We did some good things for the most part," Rick Carlisle said. "Most of the game, our turnovers were low. We had a few problems in the second half. Hey, it was a tough night; the opening shots we did have, we were struggling to get them in. It was tough stopping them.” 

More importantly, basketball isn't rocket science.  

Luka Doncic is simply vital to the Mavs' success. When he is sidelined, as he is right now with his ankle injury, their margin for error is very slim. 

Turnovers and bad possessions are no longer an inconvenience. Instead, their negative impact is magnified to a much larger degree. 

Open shots also become more difficult to come by, the creativity is missing, and the threat of Doncic doing something special with the basketball is no longer there to draw defenders away and create better opportunities. 

The Mavericks showed on Monday night that they are capable of overcoming that deficiency at times, but on Wednesday, the exact opposite was true. 

As a team, the Mavs had one of their worst shooting performances of the entire season, hitting 39.1-percent from the field and 34-percent from beyond the arc. 

To the Celtics credit, their defense made things difficult on the Mavericks throughout the game. That said, Dallas missed a lot of open shots, and without Luka, this team just doesn't have enough to overcome a poor shooting night. 

Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry did their best to keep the Mavs in the game, with the Unicorn nabbing his 10th double-double of the season with a 23-point, 13-rebound, three-block performance, while Curry added 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the evening. 

"(Seth Curry) has played well," said Carlisle. "He’s really played well all year. He’s played well when Luka was playing. His game against Milwaukee was great; he did a lot of good things tonight. Look, we need everybody. That’s really the calling card of this team is the depth. We just gotta have guys keep stepping up."   

The rest of the roster proceeded to shoot 29-percent, and against a Kemba Walker onslaught of 32 points, supplemented by 26 from Jaylen Brown, the Celtics just had too much for the Mavs to handle. 

The Mavericks (18-9) will now hit the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, before wrapping up their quick two-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors in a Sunday Matinee performance. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'The NBA is Crazy': The Dallas Mavs May Have Just 'Skipped A Step' Toward True Contention

Mike Fisher

An Unlikely Win At 'Unbeatable' Milwaukee (Without Luka Doncic) Means "The NBA is Crazy.'' But It Also Means The Dallas Mavs May Have Just 'Skipped A Step' Toward True Contention

Woj: Mavs Want to Trade for 'Big, Physical Presence' - But What's the Bait?

Steven Kilpatrick

An ESPN Woj Report Says The Dallas Mavs Want to Make An NBA Trade for 'Big, Physical Presence' - But What's the Bait?

WATCH: Luka Doncic Ankle Update and Celtics at Mavs Game Night Notes

Mike Fisher

What's The Latest on Luka Doncic's Ankle? What's Cooking Tonight Here at The AAC for Celtics at Mavs? Game Night Notes

Luka-Less Mavs a Make Statement With 120-116 Win Over Bucks

Matt Galatzan

Without the help of their superstar, the Dallas Mavericks made a major statement with a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Mavs Step Back Episode 50: MAVS GOOD

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Step Back Episode 50: MAVS GOOD

Dahlsim

The WiLd Mavericks! =============== These horses are running wild. After walking in and beating…

What Mavs Porzingis Says About 'Going Knicks Style' While Luka Is Hurt

Mike Fisher

Should Dallas Do Something Vastly Different With Its NBA-Leading Offense Now That Luka Doncic is Hurt? Here's What Mavs Porzingis Says About Him 'Going Knicks Style'

Mavs at Bucks: Can Seth Curry Be The 'Step-Up' Guy In Luka's Absence?

Steven Kilpatrick

We Preview Tonight's Mavs at Bucks Meeting While Wondering: With Luka Doncic Nursing His Ankle Injury, Can Seth Curry Be Coach Rick Carlisle's 'Step-Up' Guy?

Monday Donuts: Luka's Out, Milwaukee's Next and The 'Hit-Back" Mavs Must Learn to Hit First

Steven Kilpatrick

Luka Dončić is out with an injury during the Mavericks' toughest stretch so far, and the rest of the team has to figure out how to rise to the challenge - starting with tonight in Milwaukee

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Matthew Postins

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury