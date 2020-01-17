Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs List Porzingis as OUT For Tonight's Visit From Blazers

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The troubles, and the teases, of Kristaps Porzingis, continue.

The Dallas Mavericks have downgraded Porzingis from "questionable'' to "out'' for tonight's visit from the Portland Trail Blazers this evening here at the AAC, marking the 10th straight game the 7-3 big man will miss due to what the team has called "right knee soreness.''

"It's a big loss when a guy like that is out,'' Mavs coach Rick Carlisle recently said of Porzingis. "Our guys have done a good job of playing without him, but he's a difference-maker. And when you don't have a guy like that, you're going to feel the difference."

Dallas is in sixth place in the West with a 26-15 record and has won three straight games. Portland has struggled to a record of 18-24 and is in 10th place in the West but has won two straight. (More on the Blazers, featuring Carmelo Anthony, here.) Dallas, if it wishes to correct its biggest flaw from the first half of the season, would like to start notching victories at home as the Mavs sport a weirdly mediocre 12-10 record at home.

Mavs sensation Luka Doncic, 20, is coming off Wednesday's 127-123 win at Sacramento, a game in which he produced 25 points, 15 rebounds and a career-best 17 assists. 

"These numbers are just crazy," Carlisle said. "It's hard to fathom.''

For Mavs watchers, it's also hard to fathom, frankly, what it is exactly that ails Porzingis. Yes, we know it's "soreness'' in his right knee and yes, we trust trainer Casey Smith to oversee it, but ... it's almost as frustrating for us to watch KP's nightly on-again/off-again status as it is for KP himself.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Siren's Call: Mavs' Luka Doncic and Taming the Beast Within the Boy

T.J. Macias

Blazers at Mavs GAMEDAY: A Porzingis On-Court Reunion With Carmelo Anthony?

Mike Fisher

Mavs (And Other Teams') Trade Talk for Covington is 'Heating Up'

Mike Fisher

Bank Shot: Mavs Announce 'Chime' As New Uniform Sponsor

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic Records 20th-Career Triple-Double as Mavs Defeat 'Regretful' Kings, 127-123

Dalton Trigg

Hawks' Trae Young Says 'It's To Early' to Think Mavs' Luka Doncic Is Better (But It's Not)

Mike Fisher

When Will Cuban and the Mavs Retire Dirk Nowitzki's Jersey? (And What About The Statue?)

Mike Fisher

Will Mavs' Porzingis - With His 'Draymond-Like Impact' - Play Tonight at Kings?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Start Road Trip With Easy Win Over Warriors

Matt Galatzan

Mavs Trade Rumors: What Coveted Covington Says About A Minnesota Swap

Mike Fisher