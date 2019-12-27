Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs Strong In Luka's Return, Beat Spurs 102-98

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - Sparked by the return of their superstar, Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks notched a key division win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, taking down Greg Popovich's team 102-98.

The Mavs used a barrage of threes early in the fourth quarter to gain their separation, and never looked back, going on a 21-11 run to extend their lead to 15 points. 

Despite a late Spurs run, in which the Mavs scored just two points in the final six minutes and 40 seconds of regulation, however, they were able to hold on and put an end to their three-game home losing streak in the process. 

After missing the better part of five games with an ankle injury, Doncic looked a tad rusty in the early going of his return to the court, but would quickly regain his form, finishing the evening with a strong line of 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. 

Tim Hardaway Jr. supplemented Doncic with 17 points of his own, hitting 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. 

Dallas would also have four additional players finish in double figures, including 13 points each from Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith, 12 points from Delon Wright, and 11 from Dwight Powell.  

DeMar DeRozan led the way for San Antonio with 21 points, while LaMarcus Aldridge added 17 points, and Rudy Gay finishing with 18 off of the bench.

The Mavericks (20-10) will be back in action this Saturday night when they head to California to take on the Warriors in the first leg of their weekend back-to-back. Dallas will wrap up the West Coast trip against the Lakers at the Staples Center on Sunday before finishing up with a visit to Oklahoma City on New Year's Eve. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spurs at Mavs Preview: 'Luka Watch' and A Double-Offensive Explosion Awaits

Mike Fisher

It's 'Luka Watch' Tonight as the Spurs are at the Mavs Preview, And we await A Double-Offensive Explosion ... and the hoped-for Return of Doncic

Betting on Bob Voulgaris: The Mavs 'Analytical Advantage' That isn't Being Talked About Enough

Dalton Trigg

Betting on Bob Voulgaris: The Mavs 'Analytical Advantage' That isn't Being Talked About Enough

Luka Doncic ‘Feels Good’ After Full Mavs Practice, Eyes Thursday Return Vs. Spurs

Mike Fisher

‘I Feel Good,’ Says Luka Doncic After Testing his Ankle on Tuesday in a Full-Speed Dallas Mavericks Practice

LOOK: Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki Moves Into A Luxurious New Home

Mike Fisher

It's A Merry Christmas in the Dirk Nowitzki Household As He's Purchased A New Mansion That's Just Begging For A Dallas Mavericks Housewarming Party

Mavs Greats Michael Finley, Shawn Marion are Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Mike Fisher

A Pair of Mavs Greats From Two Different But Recent Eras - Michael Finley and Shawn Marion - Are Part of a Dazzling Class of 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Mavs Holiday Donuts: 'Bah Humbug' to a Coal-Filled 4th Quarter in Toronto

Steven Kilpatrick

The Dallas Mavericks head into the holiday with a stinker in the snow, but things still look bright for Dallas' NBA New Year.

Mavs Blow Franchise-Worst 30-Point Lead in Toronto, Fall to Raptors, 110-107

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Blow Franchise-Worst 30-Point Lead in Toronto, Fall to Raptors, 110-107

Road Hogs: Mavs at Raptors Preview as Eastern Conference Gauntlet Continues Its Threatening Ways

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Mavs Are Approaching Christmas With a Visit to The Great North. It's a Raptors Matinee As The Eastern Conference Gauntlet Continues Its Threatening Ways

Mavs Weekend Donuts: Who Needs Luka-Less 'Scar Tissue' When Dallas Can Get Wins Instead?

Mike Fisher

The Theory Around Here: The Dallas Mavericks Would Take A Dip In The Standings Without Luka Doncic, and Therefore Develop Some Needed 'Scar Tissue.' Instead? They've Just 'Developed.

Mavs Take Care of Business in Philly, Down 76ers 117-98

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks earned another huge road win on Friday night, taking down the Philadelphia 76ers 117-98 at the Wells Fargo Center