Mavs Unveil 'City Edition' Graffiti-Look Uniforms Tonight Vs. Clippers

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will officially unveil and utilize their new "City Edition" uniforms tonight as the Los Angeles Clippers visit the AAC in a 7:30 p.m. tip.

A while back, the leaks were out there, and so were the negative responses (click here for my Mavs Donuts takes on all the "fashion experts'' negativity). And recently the jerseys went on sale, confirming the leaks.

In the view of the Mavs, the Nike-influenced style, "weaves deep into the fabric of the Dallas community, highlighting an eclectic arts scene that combines both the pride of the city and this team. This jersey is a true reflection of Dallas/Fort Worth arts, including bright colors, such as action green and new addition coastal blue, free-flowing creativity and unique graffiti."

Do we love 'em? Hate 'em? Plan to purchase them no matter what we think? (The jersey will be available for purchase at Mavs Hanger stores at the American Airlines Center and the team's website.) That is part of the point here, obviously - commerce - but in addition to fans wearing them (or not), we need to grow accustomed to the idea that Doncic and company will wear the jerseys a total of 22 times this season. The Clippers game (preview here, featuring starter Tim Hardaway Jr. jumping up for the 11-5 Mavs) is the official launch. And you can read more information about the new uniforms right here.

But in a way, Luka may have already prepared us for "the look'' with his pregame garb walking in before Friday's win over Cleveland. Very "Fresh Prince.''