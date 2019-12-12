Mavs vs. Pistons in Mexico: Pippen Pokes at Luka While Doncic Stays Humble

The Dallas Mavericks are today on the world stage led by a world-class player. And no, Scottie Pippen, Luka Doncic is not the equal of Michael Jordan - though trying to start up a Straw Man Argument about whether he is completely misses the point.

Pippen was asked about recent comparisons between his old Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan and second-year Mavs star Doncic - the comparisons stemming of course from Doncic having passed Jordan for the most consecutive games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists (since the 1976 merger).

“He got six titles yet?” replied a smirking Pippen, via TMZ Sports.

And again, that's not really what we're doing here, or what Luka and the Mavs are doing in Mexico City for a regular-season game against the Detroit Pistons (tipoff 8 p.m.). The NBA is attempting to showcase its game ... and has lucked into an opportunity for Luka (and his 16-7 Mavs) to be center-stage.

What's Luka done to deserve the acclaim? In his 23 appearances, the Slovenian star is at 30 points, 9.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He's an electrifying artist of basketball, tough, charismatic, gifted, unique. ....

"Unique'' in such a way that comparisons to Jordan are unfair to everyone involved. And the beauty of Luka's unselfish style is that even if Pippen or the smirkers don't get that, he does.

“There are a lot of stats going on,” Doncic said. “I think it’s a little bit too much stats. ... You can’t compare anybody to Michael Jordan. He’s one of a kind. Those are just stats.”