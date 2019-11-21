Mavs Wallop Short-Handed Warriors Behind Doncic's Second Consecutive Triple Double, 142-94

We're starting to run out of things to say about Luka Doncic without sounding extremely repetitive here at DallasBasketball.com, but we'll continue to give it our best shot. Doncic continued his MVP-level play in the national spotlight on Wednesday night, as the Mavs throttled the Golden State Warriors at home, 142-94. The Mavs improved their record to 9-5 and have now won three straight games for the first time this season.

It only took Doncic three-quarters of action to record his second consecutive triple-double, as he scored 35 points with ten rebounds and eleven assists in just 25 minutes. Doncic became the first player in NBA history to put up a 35-point triple-double in that little amount of time. Doncic also had three steals and shot 11-18 from the field and (6-10 from deep) on the night. This was the 7th triple-double for Doncic this season and the 15th for his career, which hasn't even reached 100 games yet.

This game was just as lopsided as the final score would suggest, and honestly, it was over before the time in the first quarter had run out. The Mavs were up 44-16 after one quarter, and Doncic already had a 22-5-5 stat line at that point, and at halftime, his stat line was 33 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Doncic will get the majority of the spotlight in the media, but his co-star Kristaps Porzingis deserves some praise as well. Although he only scored 14 points on 6-14 shooting, Porzingis grabbed 10 rebounds as well, giving him a career-high four straight double-doubles. Rebounding was a big question mark for Porzingis coming into this season, but so far, he's alleviated those concerns in a big way. For a guy that hadn't played NBA basketball in 20 months, Porzingis is doing just fine, and he'll only continue to get better going forward.

With Seth Curry out due to an illness, Tim Hardaway Jr. got the start at shooting guard for the Mavs, and he ended up being their second-leading scorer behind Doncic with 20 points on 6-7 from the field and a perfect 4-4 from deep. He chipped in four assists as well. Hardaway Jr. has had an up-and-down season so far when it comes to his shooting efficiency, but one thing is still true -- when he gets hot, he gets really hot.

The Mavs will look to finish up their 4-game home-stand with a perfect 4-0 record when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to AAC on Friday night. The last time the two teams met in Cleveland, Dallas won by 20 points with Doncic putting up 29 points, fourteen rebounds, and fifteen assists.