Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Spurs at Mavs Preview: 'Luka Watch' and A Double-Offensive Explosion Awaits

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - It's a good thing the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs meet tonight at the AAC in a game that starts early, at 7 p.m. Because the way these two teams are scoring, this game could last all night.

Dallas is averaging 117 points per game, putting the Mavs in the top four in the NBA in that category all year long. The Spurs' offensive numbers aren't quite that impressive, but maybe San Antonio (12-17 but winners of six of their last 10) found a groove in its last outing, Monday's 145-115 rout in Memphis.

Bolstering the Mavs' chances to continue reversing the concept of being the Spurs' "little brother'' is the anticipated return tonight of star Luka Doncic, who has missed four games with an ankle sprain but practiced fully this week in anticipation of his return here.

"I'm feeling good," Doncic said. "A lot of things that we have to do, and we're just taking care of it. We'll see how it progresses. I just want to go back on the court to play, because I'm competitive. I just wanted it to get better quick, get back as soon as possible."

The Mavericks are not conducting a morning shootaround, so we'll know more about Luka's availability in the 5 p.m. hour, starting with coach Rick Carlisle's media address at 5:15.

"He seems to be doing better every day," Carlisle said earlier this week. "He'll certainly be upgraded. He's doing well. ... Things are looking better and better."

Dallas will be better and better, overall, with Doncic back. The Mavs split their four games without him but maintain a record of 19-10. Luka exited the lineup averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 25 games, and maybe it'll take a little time for him to return back to nightly triple-double territory. But the Doncic threat simplifies things for his supporting cast, featuring Kristaps Porzingis, who has become a consistent 20/10 guy for the Mavs.

“They’ve played good,” Doncic said of KP and his mates in Luka's absence. “We got a great team. We had some tough matchups. And they played great.''

They'll be greater still if Doncic can help Dallas match LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan bucket-for-bucket ... and then some.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Betting on Bob Voulgaris: The Mavs 'Analytical Advantage' That isn't Being Talked About Enough

Dalton Trigg

Betting on Bob Voulgaris: The Mavs 'Analytical Advantage' That isn't Being Talked About Enough

Luka Doncic ‘Feels Good’ After Full Mavs Practice, Eyes Thursday Return Vs. Spurs

Mike Fisher

‘I Feel Good,’ Says Luka Doncic After Testing his Ankle on Tuesday in a Full-Speed Dallas Mavericks Practice

LOOK: Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki Moves Into A Luxurious New Home

Mike Fisher

It's A Merry Christmas in the Dirk Nowitzki Household As He's Purchased A New Mansion That's Just Begging For A Dallas Mavericks Housewarming Party

Mavs Greats Michael Finley, Shawn Marion are Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Mike Fisher

A Pair of Mavs Greats From Two Different But Recent Eras - Michael Finley and Shawn Marion - Are Part of a Dazzling Class of 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Mavs Holiday Donuts: 'Bah Humbug' to a Coal-Filled 4th Quarter in Toronto

Steven Kilpatrick

The Dallas Mavericks head into the holiday with a stinker in the snow, but things still look bright for Dallas' NBA New Year.

Mavs Blow Franchise-Worst 30-Point Lead in Toronto, Fall to Raptors, 110-107

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Blow Franchise-Worst 30-Point Lead in Toronto, Fall to Raptors, 110-107

Road Hogs: Mavs at Raptors Preview as Eastern Conference Gauntlet Continues Its Threatening Ways

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Mavs Are Approaching Christmas With a Visit to The Great North. It's a Raptors Matinee As The Eastern Conference Gauntlet Continues Its Threatening Ways

Mavs Weekend Donuts: Who Needs Luka-Less 'Scar Tissue' When Dallas Can Get Wins Instead?

Mike Fisher

The Theory Around Here: The Dallas Mavericks Would Take A Dip In The Standings Without Luka Doncic, and Therefore Develop Some Needed 'Scar Tissue.' Instead? They've Just 'Developed.

Mavs Take Care of Business in Philly, Down 76ers 117-98

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks earned another huge road win on Friday night, taking down the Philadelphia 76ers 117-98 at the Wells Fargo Center

Bill Simmons' NBA Trade Idea - Covington to Dallas? -Could Be 'Just Right' for Mavs

Dalton Trigg

'Trade Speculation Season' is officially upon us this NBA holiday season, and Bill Simmons just raised our eyebrows with a jolly trade idea involving the Mavs.